FREE | Join our debate on the Eastern Cape's economic restart after the Covid-19 lockdown

Three months after the Covid-19 lockdown started, SA's economy prepares to reopen for business in a vastly changed business landscape.

Business closures, unemployment, socioeconomic complexities, trade restrictions, an economic slowdown, and health and safety considerations are among the concerns facing leaders across all sectors of business and society.

On Tuesday June 23 at 4.30pm, join Business 360 hosts Roshni Gajjar and Paolo Giuricich in online conversation with Nomkhita Mona, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and chair of the Association of SA Business Chambers; Drayton Brown, investment manager at the Border-Kei Business Chamber; and Prof Ronney Ncwadi, director of the school of economics at Nelson Mandela University to discuss the factors influencing a smooth economic “restart” in the Eastern Cape.

