Volkswagen SA announces T-Roc availability and indicative pricing

It’s raining SUVs at Volkswagen. The German carmaker has added the T-Roc as its fifth SUV model line in SA, joining the T-Cross, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg.

Capitalising on a local SUV market that has grown 44% between 2015 and 2019 - and expected to almost double in size over the next decade - the T-Roc heads here less than a year after VW introduced the smaller T-Cross, which has become a very popular seller.

The new car slots between the T-Cross and the Tiguan in the brand’s SUV range and offers digitalisation, class-leading driver assistance systems and a modern and expressive design, according to VW.

Competing against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the T-Roc will be available in two derivatives when it goes on sale here in November: the front-wheel drive 1.4 TSI Design, and the 2.0 TSI 4Motion DSG R-Line.

Indicative pricing is about R500,000 for the 1.4 TSI Design (which would make it more expensive than a bottom-of-the-range Tiguan) and R600,000 for the range-topping 2.0 TSI R-Line, with final prices to be confirmed in August.