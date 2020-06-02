Insight Learning Centre & College now offering online learning

“During these uncertain times it has become necessary to offer online teaching to keep learners and staff safe. Many parents are afraid to expose their children to Covid-19. Though we respect the decisions of the department of education, we also understand parents’ fear,” says Debbie Kellerman, principal of Insight Learning Centre & College.

“There is no guarantee that learners, staff and parents won’t be severely affected by sending learners to school. No principal can give this guarantee, even if you take all the precautions. With SA not even having reached its peak, we will be exposing our children to the virus whether it’s on public transport or at school, and they will possibly spread the virus between school and home.

“If a child carries the virus to his or her home, causing a family member to die, it will leave tremendous emotional scarring to such a child. Some children might even become orphans, which will contribute to more socioeconomic problems for the country. I would like to prevent this at all costs.”

The school gave its learners a week of training in using masks, sanitising and other preventive measures in March before the lockdown, and during this experience realised that it’s extremely difficult for any adult or child to keep a mask on for longer than 15 minutes. Learners constantly removed masks just to breathe normally for a few minutes. It was an impossible task for small children up to grade 3 to wear a mask.

“Therefore I can’t guarantee that the virus won’t spread. As I love children too much I feel I can only guarantee their safety if I offer online teaching,” says Kellerman.

Offering online teaching is difficult in SA with learners coming from different socioeconomic backgrounds. All children must receive education and therefore a school must reach out to everybody. Insight Learning Centre has tried its best since April to help all its learners keep up with homework. Some parents have limited data and this makes it difficult to teach only on online platforms.

The school will now continue with online classes and open its doors to other parents who are not ready to send their children back to school. Parents will need to give their children data so they access and benefit from online teaching.

Insight Learning Centre & College offers teaching from grade R to 12, and classes to primary and high school learners with special education needs (LSEN). The school has an affordable school fees structure.

If parents are interested in enrolling their children, please send an e-mail to: secretary@insightlearningcentre.co.za or principal@insightlearningcentre.co.za.

Please mention the grade of your child, as each grade has a separate enrolment pack with the information you require.

The school will be open to take phone calls between 8am and 1pm on the following contact numbers: 041-364-2319/083-304-6800/065-113-2233.

Learners may start as soon as their parents have returned the forms and completed the enrolment process successfully.

This article was paid for by Insight Learning Academy.