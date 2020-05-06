Patel’s stifling of e-commerce ‘not logical’

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel is under pressure to explain to parliament the rationale behind restricting e-commerce at a time when many countries are embracing online platforms to restrict the movement of people to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Patel, who has clashed with various groups opposed to some of the lockdown regulations, said the government could not allow unfettered e-commerce because that would be unfair on other traders such as spaza shops.

Under the level 4 lockdown regulations, Patel said e-commerce could be expanded incrementally.

At present he has allowed the sale of essential food items, winter clothing, bedding, hot foods, stationery and cellphones.

However, logistics and e-commerce businesses are pushing for the government to fully open up home deliveries, saying such a move would actually aid the fight against the pandemic.

Retailers have said lifting restrictions on products that can be sold online would encourage customers to stay at home while saving retail workers’ jobs.