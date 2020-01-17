SA fiscus under siege
The “never-ending demands” of state-owned enterprises, the public sector wage bill and corruption and general mismanagement are the major threats to SA’s fiscal sustainability, finance minister Tito Mboweni said yesterday.
Mboweni was speaking at a breakfast hosted ahead of the departure of SA’s delegation of business and government leaders to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland...
