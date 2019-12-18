Mantashe hits back at critics over energy crisis
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has hit back at criticism that he should be fired over his inaction in solving SA’s energy crisis.
“Those who are shouting at us that we must do things haphazardly actually want to cause chaos in the economy and the society. We must resist that,” Mantashe said in his opening remarks at the launch of the International Energy Agency’s coal 2019 report on Tuesday...
