Ship-shape safety at Port of PE

The Port of Port Elizabeth has been rewarded for maintaining high safety standards for its staff, ships and cargo, for which it has achieved second place out of all eight ports in SA.

The announcement was made at the sixth annual maritime security indaba in Simon’s Town, hosted by the department of transport, on Monday night.

The Port of Richards Bay achieved the top spot.

The Port of Port Elizabeth previously came third.

The award was for maintaining compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code, which is an essential maritime regulation for the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo and crew.

Implemented in 2004 by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the code is a comprehensive set of measurements for international security prescribing responsibilities to the government authority, port authority, shipping companies and seafarers.

It ensures preventive measures can be taken in the event that a threat is determined.

The code requires that the port authority provides assurance that the facilities are protected from any kind of threat which may arise, whether from land or water.

Assessment and review of the port security plan is an essential part of developing, updating and implementing the plan.

The Port of Port Elizabeth was recognised for the ongoing security improvements it had made through the plan, especially taking into account its future vision of becoming a “Smart People’s Port”.

“We are very proud, not only of the Port of PE’s security team, but also of all the government agencies, shipping companies, terminal operators and seafarers who have played an integral part in ensuring that the Port of PE upholds the implementation of the ISPS Code certification, putting the safety and security of all those who enter the port in the forefront,” port security manager Nelson Masophi said.

Port manager Rajesh Dana added: “The ISPS Code second position achieved reiterates the principle that safety and security is all of our responsibility.

“I not only commend the hard work that our port security team has achieved, but also the entire port community.

“This achievement is further testament to ensuring zero harm to our employees, customers, stakeholders and visitors.”