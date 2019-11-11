Isuzu to invest R1.2bn in SA subsidiary
Japanese truck maker Isuzu has confirmed that it will invest R1.2bn in its SA subsidiary to build the next-generation of its D-Max bakkie.
The deal is expected to provide local components suppliers with an additional R2.8bn in orders...
