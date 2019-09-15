‘Not a snowball's chance’ court will declare Old Mutual board delinquent

Old Mutual will not back down in its court battle with fired CEO Peter Moyo, board chair Trevor Manuel said on Friday.



Moyo's suspension in May, his axing in June and the dizzying amount of court proceedings and legal filings since have dominated headlines and weighed on Old Mutual's share price...

