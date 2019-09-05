NMU gets new solar energy plant

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) took an important step towards generating its own electricity with the launch of a R16.5m one megawatt solar power plant on south campus on Wednesday.

The plant features a state of the art tracker system which programmes the photovoltaic panels to follow the arc of the sun from dawn until evening and a safety mechanism which flattens them out to reduce obstruction when the Port Elizabeth wind gets to strong.

The project was made possible through a partnership between Standard Bank, PPA Company, a subsidiary of Germany-based Tagex, and NMU.

Speaking at the launch, NMU photovoltaic research group head Prof Ernest van Dyk said it was an exciting event.

“The new plant will generate 1MW of sustainable electricity and help to shave off our peak demand and reduce by 40% our overall grid demand of 2.5MW on south campus.”

Electricity demand also happened through the night, however, so the plant would be generating 14% of the total energy needs of south campus and 5-6% of NMU’s total energy needs, he explained.

“The agreement is that the university will buy the electricity generated from PPA, and after 10 years we will take ownership of the plant which will of course bring our power supply costs right down.

“So it’s a long-term project that addresses our power needs and our commitment to clean energy and sustainability.

“The immediate new generation from this plant is not huge but it’s an important start and the university is looking to expand the whole programme.”