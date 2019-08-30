Nedbank ready to take on digital start-ups, says CEO Mike Brown
The country’s fourth-largest bank by assets says it will exact a ‘Goliath’s revenge’ on the digital newcomers attempting to disrupt the industry.
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown expects that the fightback from the country’s dominant institutions will be the defining feature of the competitive landscape for years to come...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.