US-China trade spat benefits gold

Gold prices rose on Monday as fears of a protracted US-China trade war hurt risk sentiment, while poor economic data from the US bolstered bets of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $1,287.03 per ounce as of 4.55am GMT (6.55am SA time), rising for a third session in a row.

US gold futures also gained 0.2%, to $1,286.50 an ounce.

“Gold has really reversed earlier losses as risk appetite in the market remains rather shaky,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst with Singapore-based Phillip Futures.

“US sanctions on Huawei and even the rest of the Chinese technology firms have really aggravated trade tensions.”

China denounced US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday for fabricating rumours after he said the CEO of China’s Huawei Technologies was lying about his company’s ties to the Beijing government.