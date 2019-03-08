Plant pays off for Goodyear
The company launched its state-of-the-art tyre production facility at its Uitenhage plant more than a year ago – and has bumped up production from 6,900 to 9,600 tyres daily.
The company launched its state-of-the-art tyre production facility at its Uitenhage plant more than a year ago – and has bumped up production from 6,900 to 9,600 tyres daily.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.