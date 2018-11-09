Big things brewing in Bay for SAB
New R438m production line for Castle Lager and Carling Black Label bottles unveiled
A new R438m production line and accompanying infrastructure for the production of South African Breweries’ recently introduced 1-litre Castle Lager and Carling Black Label returnable glass bottles was unveiled at the company’s Ibhayi Brewery in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.
