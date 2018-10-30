Centre launches new strategy with emphasis on job creation
Skills development vital to auto industry
The automotive sector remains the biggest driver of jobs in the Eastern Cape, and investment in skills development must accordingly be a top priority.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.