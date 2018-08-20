Learning Curve | Perfect blend for parents and kids

Coffee and Kids Company owner’s venue is designed to let moms and dads relax with special areas for children of different ages

With her background as a teacher, opening a coffee shop that caters for children’s entertainment was a natural fit for Monique Biddulph. Even after two years at the helm of Coffee and Kids Company in Lorraine, her greatest motivation is still the joy of her youngest patrons. Can you give me some background on yourself and how and when the business was started? We opened on August 8 2016.

