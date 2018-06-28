VWSA opens car plant in Rwanda

In its latest venture into the African market, Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) yesterday launched its multimillion-dollar project to change the face of mobility in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Hailed as a first for the continent, the automotive giant’s integrated mobility solution will function alongside a new assembly plant and dealership, both of which were unveiled by Rwandan President Paul Kagame yesterday.

Simply put, the investment will see vehicle kits being transported from South Africa to Rwanda, where they will be assembled at the plant.

Most of the vehicles will be used for mobility services such as ride-hailing and car sharing.

VWSA chief executive Thomas Schaefer said the first phase of operations – in which the company invested $20-million (R274-million) and which is expected to create 1 000 jobs – will entail app-based community car sharing, where companies would be able to use a fleet of cars owned and maintained by VWSA.

Ride-hailing would be offered later in the year, with further mobility options such as public car-sharing to follow.

The Rwanda-based CFAO Group will manage operations in partnership with VWSA.