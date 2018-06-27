Power utility Eskom has scooped two awards at the Most Attractive Employer Awards held this week.

The awards were held in Johannesburg on Monday and were hosted by Universum Global.

Eskom took gold (first) position in the category of South Africa’s Most Attractive Employer for Engineering and Technology students and bronze (3rd) position for Most Attractive Employer for Engineering and Technology professionals.

“This award is proof that Eskom is not only Africa’s best energy utility but that it cultivates and promotes talent in the most crucial disciplines of our business; which are engineering and technology. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to contribute towards the advancement and growth of Africa’s energy transformation as well as sustainability‚” said Eskom’s general manager: Transmission Grids‚ Jacob Machinjike.

Group Executive for Human Resources‚ Elsie Pule‚ said about the awards: “This award comes at a time when it is important for us to recognise the role Eskom plays in creating a conducive environment for its current and future talent. It also indicates Eskom’s stance in business and the economy as it continues to upskill young professionals in their respective fields providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills‚ which they in turn‚ can utilise to better position themselves in any workplace on the African continent.”

Eskom boasts a long history of being in first position as the employer of choice among students and professionals in the Engineering/Technology category from 2008 to 2014/15.

In 2016‚ Eskom won third place in the student category‚ sharing the podium with Transnet (1st) and Sasol (2nd). In the professional category‚ Eskom also came third‚ sharing the podium with Google (1st) and Microsoft (2nd).

The power utility received the accolades amid ongoing wage negotiations with unions‚ which are set to resume on Wednesday.

Last week the power utility offered workers a 4.7% increase‚ which the unions rejected.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)‚ National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are demanding wage hikes of between 9% and 15%‚

