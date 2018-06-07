Business

Move to get petrol station to comply with legislation

By Odette Parfitt - 07 June 2018

Shell South Africa has embarked on the process of applying for environmental authorisation for one of its Port Elizabeth service stations, after it learned the station had been storing fuel unlawfully.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Off-duty cop involved in Durban shooting
Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls

Most Read

X