Move to get petrol station to comply with legislation
Shell South Africa has embarked on the process of applying for environmental authorisation for one of its Port Elizabeth service stations, after it learned the station had been storing fuel unlawfully.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.