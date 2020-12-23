Bayworld rehabilitated turtles will be home for Christmas

Twelve endangered turtles which spent most of the year in their own kind of lockdown, will be released on Thursday, in time to return home for Christmas.



Bayworld Sea Turtle Rehabilitation curator, Ruth Wright, said the turtles would be released off St Croix Island in the SANParks’ Greater Addo Marine Protected Area, after spending months in rehabilitation...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.