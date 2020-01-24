Cattle breeder Brenda Tlhabane joins AAT as ambassador

Renowned farmer Brenda Tlhabane has joined Africa Agri Tech (AAT) as an ambassador in an advisory role.

Tlhabane, founder of Temo Ya Tlhabane Holdings, is also a cattle breeder and producer of other agricultural commodities.

She is also co-founder of South African Women in Agribusiness in Sub Sahara Alliance focusing on rural women and youth upliftment.

AAT is a three-day event exploring the latest advances in science and technology and empowering agricultural producers to achieve greater efficiency, productivity and profitability going into the future.

“We are living in an era where farming is no longer business-as-usual, and we need to find a way to bring indigenous knowledge, and the science and technology fraternity around the same table to find innovative solutions which can assist us to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change,” Tlhabane said.

“AAT is a platform where role players from various sectors will have a dialogue, showcase and break down what the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) means from the agricultural sector’s perspective.”

Tlhabane has also held various leadership positions at the African Farmers’ Association of SA (AFASA) and the National Emergent Red Meat Producers' Organisation (NERPO) and is the Chairperson of the AFASA Commodity Sub-Committee.

In addition, she is one of 20 young farmers from around the world invited to participate in the World Farmers’ Organisation’s leadership development programme hosted by Gymnasium and LUISS University in Rome later this year.

As a previous senior account manager at Datacentrix and a technology entrepreneur, Tlhabane has an in-depth understanding of how agriculture and technology can be combined to create solutions that add value to farmers’ daily lives — which is the key focus of AAT.



