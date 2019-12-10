Second foot-and-mouth disease outbreak hits already struggling Eastern Cape farmers hard

PREMIUM

A second foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has crippled farmers across the country, with livestock auctions and wool sales cancelled as a result.



The minister of agriculture, land reform & rural development (DALRRD) on December 4 gazetted a national ban on the gathering of cloven-hoofed animals at livestock auctions, shows and similar activities...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.