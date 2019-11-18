Mohair farmers 'cautiously optimistic' after auction
Mohair farmers in the Eastern Cape are relieved after the auction last week — the fifth sale of the winter season — marked a turning point for the low prices experienced over the past months.
There was significantly better competition among the different buying houses...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.