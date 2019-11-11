Drought hitting mohair farmers in pocket

The ongoing drought in the Karoo is hitting farmers hard where it hurts most — their pockets.

Apart from the lack of water, the cost of feed has increased and it has become particularly expensive to transport to farms.

The absence of rain has seen dams and rivers dry up, grass die and the soil become sandy.

Angora goat farmer Leon Barends said because of the drought, the quality of hair produced by his goats had deteriorated and resulted in a far lower weight of hair.

Barends, who runs Irene Farm with his brother, is in partnership with the Mohair Empowerment Trust.

“The hair produced by my goats has no weight on it because there is no feed, meaning I get far less money after weighing the hair,” Barends said.

Aberdeen farmer Marlon de Jager said his account for feed in October was R60,000 and it was expected to increase in November.