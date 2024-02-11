×

Your Weekend

Unions in spat over claims Transnet tenders were manipulated

Gordhan says no-one has right to misuse his name in case

By Nomazima Nkosi - 11 February 2024

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has urged the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to launch an investigation into the SA Transport & Allied Workers Union (Satawu), amid accusations of its involvement in allegedly influencing the tendering process at Transnet.

This comes after Transnet National Ports Authority CEO Pepi Silinga accused Satawu of strong-arming the parastatal to award cargo handling to Solethu Marine...

