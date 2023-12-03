Rundown New Brighton police station to be relocated
Replacement building to be constructed after auditor-general’s report flags deplorable condition of existing facility
The New Brighton police station is in such a deplorable state a decision has been made to move the entire facility to a new building.
This follows the release of the auditor-general’s 2022-23 general report on national and provincial departments, which flagged the poor condition of the police station, saying it resulted from a lack of “routine maintenance”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.