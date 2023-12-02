ANC stalwart Mxolisi Ngangani buried on Friday
ANC Eastern Cape stalwart Mxolisi Ngangani was buried in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday after his death on November 27.
Ngangani, popularly known as Styles, fought against apartheid as an educator and servant of the people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.