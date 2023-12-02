×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

ANC stalwart Mxolisi Ngangani buried on Friday

By Andisa Bonani - 02 December 2023

ANC Eastern Cape stalwart Mxolisi Ngangani was buried in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday after his death on November 27.

Ngangani, popularly known as Styles, fought against apartheid as an educator and servant of the people...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails

Most Read