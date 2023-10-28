BOOK REVIEW & RECIPES | Cooking up a storm for tonight's big game
Food consultant, recipe developer and food editor Louisa Holst has done it again — and just in time for this weekend's epic Rugby World Cup final clash between defending champions SA and New Zealand.
A year after releasing her first cookbook dedicated to cooking in the air fryer, she has now released The South African Air Fryer Cookbook 2...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.