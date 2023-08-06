Jordaan appointed first principal of colour in 146 years at Riebeek
Lifetime in education takes a journey to Kariega for deeply religious teacher
Growing up in the city’s northern areas, being the principal of a well-known girls’ school in Kariega one day, never crossed Leis’l Jordaan’s mind.
After her application in April and interview in May, Jordaan walked into Riebeek College Girls’ High School on August 1, fittingly at the start of Women’s Month, as the school’s 16th principal — and the first of colour...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.