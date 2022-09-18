×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Thrills, chills and adventure on offer at Garden Route National Park

18 September 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

Flora and fauna, adventure, glorious sea views and the chance to kick back and relax are just some of the offerings at the beautiful Garden Route National Park.

Divided into three parts — Wilderness, Knysna Lakes and Tsitsikamma — each boasts affordable family-friendly and educational activities...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Jock The Coffee Legend
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read