Ramaphosa downplays Mabuyane’s absence in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Nomazima Nkosi - 23 October 2021

Nothing should be read into the absence of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s side in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.

Mabuyane, a staunch ally of Ramaphosa, is usually with the president whenever he visits the province, but Ramaphosa downplayed Mabuyane’s absence, saying it was a strategic move to split up the ANC leaders...

