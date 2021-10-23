Ramaphosa downplays Mabuyane’s absence in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Nomazima Nkosi -

Nothing should be read into the absence of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s side in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.



Mabuyane, a staunch ally of Ramaphosa, is usually with the president whenever he visits the province, but Ramaphosa downplayed Mabuyane’s absence, saying it was a strategic move to split up the ANC leaders...