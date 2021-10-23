Ramaphosa downplays Mabuyane’s absence in Nelson Mandela Bay
Nothing should be read into the absence of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s side in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.
Mabuyane, a staunch ally of Ramaphosa, is usually with the president whenever he visits the province, but Ramaphosa downplayed Mabuyane’s absence, saying it was a strategic move to split up the ANC leaders...
