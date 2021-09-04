Midwife provides home-birth alternative during pandemic
Leona Billett notes spike in interest for non-hospital deliveries
More Bay women are opting for home births amid the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the virus continues to ravage the country, parents who have recently welcomed new babies say they have found their calm among the storm in registered private midwife Leona Billett...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.