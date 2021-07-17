Are sex offenders’ registers enough to protect the vulnerable?

PREMIUM

When a 45-year-old man was sentenced to life behind bars this week for the rape of a minor, his name was forever inked into two national registers designed to prevent him — and many more like him — from coming into close contact with children.



On Monday, Simphiwe Ntengu, of the Joe Slovo informal settlement, in Gqeberha, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl whom he had befriended by giving her sweets while apparently helping her to learn to read...