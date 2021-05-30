Faith — and hard work — pays off

Citrus project near Fort Beaufort boosts emerging farmers, creates jobs

“Faith” — that is how Shaun Brown describes the drive that led him to build Eden Agri Services alongside co-founder and citrus farmer chief Siseko Maqoma in Blinkwater, outside Fort Beaufort.



Speaking from his office at the pack house, Brown said he had a vision of putting an end to poverty in the area by creating jobs while also helping black farmers...