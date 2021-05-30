Athol Trollip’s back — and he’s helping black farmers
He famously left politics after resigning as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay.
He then re-emerged months later in the Fort Beaufort area to assist black farmers to get tittle deeds to farms they had worked on for decades...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.