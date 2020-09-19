Racing continues at Fairview after day of terror for horses
It was all systems go at Fairview racecourse on Friday afternoon when racing continued after a group of aggrieved grooms had released 28 thoroughbred racehorses from the stables on Thursday morning during a violent protest.
The protest following a labour dispute between grooms and horse trainer Yvette Bremner and owner Hedley McGrath...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.