Eastern Cape acts in with a chance to play at Cape Town jazz fest

Five music acts from the Eastern Cape are among the top 20 finalists in the running for a chance to perform at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in 2019. The unsigned musicians are contesting the platform through the ESPAfrika Young Legends online competition. The competition, which opened on August 30, required bands to submit links to their live performance videos, biographies and photographs.

