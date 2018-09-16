Turn flab into fit body
Diet, dumbbells and rest are the simplest three steps to transforming the winter flab into a figure fit for summer, according to personal trainers and nutritionists.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.