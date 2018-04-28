Burden of homework begone!

Woodridge Preparatory School is taking the revolutionary step of introducing a no-homework policy, a move education experts agree could work only in very sophisticated circumstances.

Several specialists said the concept could not be introduced as a blanket model as sufficient support structures needed to be put in place, predominately available at “rich schools”, according to Professor Thidziambi Phendla of the University of Pretoria.

The preparatory school made the announcement on Facebook this week, saying: “From today [April 24], pupils will only be given reading to do at home.”

It said the 45-minute afternoon “prep” session would instead be used for activities such as research, robotics, cultural exploration, revision or consolidation of classwork and an English Club for second-language pupils.

The first school in the country to introduce the no-homework policy was Sun Valley Primary School in Cape Town, which has had no homework since 2015.

Woodridge Prep principal Trevor von Berg said the no-homework policy was aimed at enhancing the learning experience of pupils and would only apply to the primary section of the school.

“It is going to be a work in progress, but we are really confident that these 45 minutes will become an exciting time for the pupils which will encourage an intrinsic work ethic.

“I cannot foresee it having a bearing on the work covered in the normal academic day. There is sufficient time to cover ‘curriculum work’ and no cramming is necessary,” Von Berg said.

“The time that would have been spent at home on homework can be substituted with quality time with the family. Besides the social benefits of this quality time, there can be subconscious learning of real-life experiences.”

He said the decision to adopt the no-homework policy was not only based on Finland’s best practice, but also global trends and research.

“This resulted in us questioning our homework policy and having many discussions around this. Once Sun Valley had made this bold step, it sparked even more interest for us to pursue this philosophy,” Von Berg said.

“The pupils have a busy day and having to do a further hour or two of homework in the evening needs to be questioned.

“How much learning is taking place during this time? And how beneficial is it really to the pupils?”

Phendla said she agreed with the concept within context, saying the model could not apply to the entire country as a result of vast differences between the privileged and the poor.

“It is a good system in context, because overloading a child – particularly at such a young age – will destroy their love for education and learning,” Phendla said.

“In a context like this where proper structures are in place, I believe it will yield better results, but as I say always within context. These pupils will have the time replaced with constructive activities which will surely benefit their development as scholars and individuals.”

Education expert Susan van Rensburg said while she believed in the concept, homework could never truly be eradicated as there was simply too much work in the curriculum.

“It is a good idea, but I don’t think it is completely workable. The curriculum is simply too loaded to avoid giving homework . . . But one has to look at the environment as well. It can only work in a sophisticated she said.

“If you have a school where the pupils are fully supported academically, sporting-wise, environment,” culturally and on the home front, it could work . . . It will be pointless introducing no homework and then the children spend that time on their cellphones. It has to be holistic from all aspects.”

Education expert Professor Johannes Slabbert said he also supported the idea, “but as always, with conditions”.

He emphasised that proper support structures and an integrated approach were required for it to succeed.