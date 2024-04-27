‘This is failure I am prepared to take,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena as he vows to continue trying to win the Champions League

A visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena took responsibly for Champions League exit by Esperance and at the same time committed his future to the clubs and vowed to continue trying to win the tournament.

Esperance beat Sundowns 1-0 in the semifinal second leg on Friday at a packed Loftus through a second half goal from substitute attacker Raed Bouchniba to successfully negotiated safe passage to the final against Al Ahly with a 2-0 aggregate win.

It was heartbreak for Mokwena and the Sundowns who had high hopes that the Brazilians will overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit and return to the final for the fist time since the club won the competition in 2016.

“I made a promise to the Sundowns fans that we will win it and I am man of integrity,” he said after the match which was halted for an hour in the first half due to rain and lighting.