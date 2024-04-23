Soccer

Teamwork is key to our success, says Chippa’s Mzinzi

Chilli Boys celebrate being clear of drop zone as cup semifinal against Pirates looms

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 23 April 2024

Chippa executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi says the driving force behind the club’s recent success is teamwork.

The Gqeberha-based club started the season on shaky ground but the arrival of co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo seems to have brought stability and consistency to the club...

