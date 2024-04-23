Teamwork is key to our success, says Chippa’s Mzinzi
Chilli Boys celebrate being clear of drop zone as cup semifinal against Pirates looms
Chippa executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi says the driving force behind the club’s recent success is teamwork.
The Gqeberha-based club started the season on shaky ground but the arrival of co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo seems to have brought stability and consistency to the club...
