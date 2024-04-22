Chippa’s Kazapua humbled by Cosafa nomination
Chippa United and Namibia’s national team goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua is humbled and honoured by his nomination for the Cosafa Goalkeeper of the Year.
The 35-year-old goalkeeper is up against Gqeberha-born and Bafana Bafana’s finest goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, and Lawrence Mulenga of Zambia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.