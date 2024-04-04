Soccer

Chippa dealt bitter blow as Nwabali ruled out of Amakhosi clash

Chilli Boys disappointed by star goalie’s suspension but take heart from priceless victory over Spurs

04 April 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United have been dealt a telling blow on the eve of their crunch DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Chilli Boys will be without their star number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who received a yellow card in their 2-0 win against Cape Town Spurs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday that triggered a suspension ..

