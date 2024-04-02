Rulani’s immediate focus is on Richards Bay

With everything to do for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Young Africans in Pretoria on Friday, coach Rulani Mokwena’s immediate focus is on the DStv Premiership soccer match against Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Young Africans in the first leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Saturday, but Mokwena said they would start worrying about the preparations for the second leg after the league match.
The Brazilians are looking to stretch their lead at the top of the log table to 49 points when they host the struggling Natal Rich Boyz and Mokwena says the focus should be firmly on that before thinking of the second leg, where he is optimistic they will advance to the semifinal.
“Of course, I will see Sundowns in the next round. I’m very confident about that, in fact,” Mokwena said.
“The plan is to get home safely now, rest, drink lots of water, sleep, analyse the game and then prepare for Richards Bay.
“We have a very important league game on Tuesday, so that’s the plan for now.”
Mokwena admitted they have to be better against Richards Bay and Young Africans in the return leg on Friday, as he felt they were not at their best on Saturday.
“We knew regardless of the scoreline, we had to win in Pretoria and I think that remains the same,” he said.
“Let’s see how we go and try to improve in the second leg.
“We didn’t have all our players to prepare for the game, but it is what it is now.
“We have to look and see what best we can prepare for the second leg.
“We can do better, we can play better, we can use the ball better even if we have won.
“I will still say to you it’s only half time and we had to play better and in the second leg and try to win the game, that’s for sure.
“It’s not always easy coming from the Fifa break, the first game after an international break, but OK, let’s see how it goes.”
Fixtures
Tuesday: Sundowns v Bay, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Polokwane, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v CPT City, Peter Mokaba Stadium 7.30pm; Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB (7.30pm).
Wednesday: Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Chippa v Spurs, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Galaxy v Royal, Mbombela (7.30pm).
Saturday: Chippa v Chiefs, Buffalo City, (3pm); Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (8pm); SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
Sunday: CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala (3pm). — SowetanLIVE
Rulani’s immediate focus is on Richards Bay
We will start worrying about Caf second leg after league match, says Sundowns
Image: WEAM MOSTAFA/ BACKPAGEPIX
With everything to do for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Young Africans in Pretoria on Friday, coach Rulani Mokwena’s immediate focus is on the DStv Premiership soccer match against Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Young Africans in the first leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Saturday, but Mokwena said they would start worrying about the preparations for the second leg after the league match.
The Brazilians are looking to stretch their lead at the top of the log table to 49 points when they host the struggling Natal Rich Boyz and Mokwena says the focus should be firmly on that before thinking of the second leg, where he is optimistic they will advance to the semifinal.
“Of course, I will see Sundowns in the next round. I’m very confident about that, in fact,” Mokwena said.
“The plan is to get home safely now, rest, drink lots of water, sleep, analyse the game and then prepare for Richards Bay.
“We have a very important league game on Tuesday, so that’s the plan for now.”
Mokwena admitted they have to be better against Richards Bay and Young Africans in the return leg on Friday, as he felt they were not at their best on Saturday.
“We knew regardless of the scoreline, we had to win in Pretoria and I think that remains the same,” he said.
“Let’s see how we go and try to improve in the second leg.
“We didn’t have all our players to prepare for the game, but it is what it is now.
“We have to look and see what best we can prepare for the second leg.
“We can do better, we can play better, we can use the ball better even if we have won.
“I will still say to you it’s only half time and we had to play better and in the second leg and try to win the game, that’s for sure.
“It’s not always easy coming from the Fifa break, the first game after an international break, but OK, let’s see how it goes.”
Fixtures
Tuesday: Sundowns v Bay, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Polokwane, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v CPT City, Peter Mokaba Stadium 7.30pm; Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB (7.30pm).
Wednesday: Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Chippa v Spurs, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Galaxy v Royal, Mbombela (7.30pm).
Saturday: Chippa v Chiefs, Buffalo City, (3pm); Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (8pm); SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
Sunday: CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala (3pm). — SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Pages
Sport
Cricket