‘We are miracle survivors’: comeback kings Ivory Coast savour Afcon win

The Elephants continued to defy the odds as they beat the fancied Super Eagles, who arrived in the final without losing a match in the tournament.

Ivory Coast started the tournament on a stuttering note and were almost eliminated, only to make it to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

They fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset and replaced him with former player Emerse Faé who guided the team to their third Afcon title and on home soil.

“It is more than a fairy-tale. I am struggling to take it all in,” Fae said after the Elephants came from a goal down at half time, after William Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria the lead, to win through goals by Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.

Fae”, who played in the side beaten by Egypt in the 2006 final, said it was more than a miracle that his team ended up as champions.

“When I think about all we have been through in this tournament, we are miracle survivors.

“We never gave up and we managed to come back from so many tough blows.

“I can't properly express my joy. It is huge. I dreamed of winning the Afcon as a player and didn't manage it.