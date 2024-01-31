Bafana Bafana emerging victorious against Morocco on Tuesday night had South African soccer fans buzzing with excitement.
The country is looking forward to what the national team has up its sleeve as it continues to try to bring home the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos said the team was able to capitalise on opportunities missed by Morocco.
Broos conceded Bafana's victory against the north African football team did not come easy.
“Ï don’t think I have to tell you I am very happy today. We beat Morocco,” Broos said.
“And it is not only because we are in the quarterfinals, but beating a team like Morocco is something special.
“This is a very good team with very good players, but we did the right analysis, and today the tactics were the right ones.”
Football fans could not hide their happiness, taking to social media to express how proud they were of Bafana.
POLL | How far will Bafana Bafana go in the Afcon tournament?
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
