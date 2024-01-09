Famous for changing coaches haphazardly, Chippa United have once again done what they do best; appointing Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September as co-coaches to replace Morgan Mammila.
Chippa confirmed the appointment of Kopo and September as joint coaches via a statement on Tuesday. The outspoken Mammila, who originally burst onto the scene as an administrator, has been shifted to the technical director role.
“In a strategic move to bolster our club’s vision and future, our current head coach [Mammila] who has admirably led the team for 16 games and secured 18 points, will be transitioning into the role of technical director for the remainder of the season. This change allows us to leverage his extensive experience and knowledge in a role that’s crucial for the club’s long-term strategy and success,” read the statement.
“The club welcomes Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo, both highly respected figures in the football community, as our new co-coaches.”
Kopo, who is on record saying he nearly joined Chippa as Mammila’s co-coach before the start of the season, was without a job after leaving second-tier side Pretoria Callies in November, while September joins Chippa from SuperSport United, where he was serving as the side’s DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) mentor. In fact September guided Matsatsantsa to the DDC title last season.
Over 22 coaches have coached Chippa in just over a decade since the club’s promotion to the Premiership in 2012. This is why any coaching change at Chippa no longer raises eyebrows.
Kopo, September to steer Chippa as co-coaches
Mammila shifts to technical director role
Journalist
Image: Philip Maeta
