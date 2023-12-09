Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila will put his trust in Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili to secure a much needed victory against Golden Arrows on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.45pm).
Mammila said the Gqeberha-based side had put their 2-0 defeat to Sekhukhune on Wednesday behind them, as they now directed their energy to winning against Arrows.
Wednesday night’s defeat was Mammila’s fourth loss in the league this season in 13 matches.
Chippa have also not won in six of their last encounters (five league and one cup).
The club have now dropped to 13th position on the log and will be hoping to grab a win against Arrows and climb their way back into the top-eight bracket.
Mammila is aware that Arrows will not be an easy side to beat as they too have been struggling to get three points in the league recently.
The coach hopes Nwabili will work his magic and deny Arrows any goals on match day.
“He always comes to the rescue,” Mammila said.
“Stats don’t lie, he is one of the top goalkeepers when it comes to clean sheets.
“He has six clean sheets just like AmaZulu’s goalkeeper, Cape Town City’s goalkeeper and Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper.
“Wednesday was just one of those games where we had to lose.
“Four losses in 13 matches is not bad, but the points are saying a different thing, we are down there.
“It’s just a matter of one win and we are back in the top eight,” the coach said.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa looking to hit winning note
Mammila banking on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili to work his magic
Soccer reporter
Image: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
