MTN8 final tickets sold out in less than 24 hours

Tickets for the MTN8 final between defending champions Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have sold out in less than 24 hours.
The final will be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (6pm) on Saturday, October 7.
“Tickets for the 2023/24 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are officially sold out just 18 hours after tickets were made available to the public,” the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday morning.
“Gates will open at 2pm and ticket holders are requested to arrive early to ensure smooth entry.
“The PSL is working closely with the police service and several other safety and security role players to ensure a safe and secure event.
“As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest. There will be no tickets sold at the stadium.
“Members of the public who are interested in purchasing hospitality packages can contact Moses Mabhida Stadium via email on Musawakhe.Cele@durban.gov.za.”
Pirates will be looking to defend the title they won at the same venue last year against AmaZulu FC.
