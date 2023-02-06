Mokwena gushes over Chiefs-Pirates double

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena cracked a wry smile when told of his team’s completion of a historic league double over Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs after the Brazilians’ victory against Bucs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns completed a double over Chiefs when they beat them 1-0 in January, following up on their 4-0 win in Pretoria early in the season.
On Saturday, Mokwena’s team did the same to Chiefs rivals Pirates when Cassius Maiulula’s early goal gave the runaway DStv Premiership log leaders a 1-0 victory.
“I didn’t know that and I have to wrap my mind around it,” Mokwena, who surely should have known of their record victory over the Soweto giants as he was in charge in both Sundowns’ wins in the second round of the season, said.
“Congratulations to the football club. It’s always a collective effort.”
Mokwena admitted though that Saturday’s match was a real tester for his team that stretched their winning run to 15 successive league matches and opened a 23-point gap over second-placed SuperSport United.
“We played against a good side [Pirates]. This could easily be like an away Champions League match,” he said after the match.
“We’ve struggled in the past to keep clean sheets against good sides but today we didn’t give too many chances to Pirates, except on set pieces.
“They had some very good situations on set pieces and they played for that also.
“I thought we had better chances even though they had a better share (59%) of the ball.
“They were very dominant in possession but I thought we defended very, very well.”
Mokwena changed his starting line-up to the usual one as he wanted to use the match as part of the team’s preparation for the start of the Caf Champions League group stages, where Sundowns will meet Al Hilal of Sudan, Coton Sport of Cameroon and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Sundowns host Al Hilal at Loftus on Saturday in their first Group B match.
“We’re the only team that has played eight league games in January,” Mokwena said of the changes he made in his starting line-up on Saturday.
“That called for rotation and to give everybody an opportunity because we’ve got a big squad and the only way to keep everybody happy is to try and give minutes to everybody.
“They’ve done exceptionally well. I’ve got a squad that has got incredible professionals and I have enormous respect for the players.
“What an incredible group, it’s amazing and I’m very proud of this group.”
On Pirates dominating possession, which is not normal for Sundowns, Mokwena said he was very happy with how they defended without the ball.
“We played the game the way it’s supposed to be played.
“I told the players at half-time that I was pleasantly surprised with how we played without the ball.
“Normally we have the ball to defend but today we defended very well.
“We didn’t give big chances in open play and it showed that we can play difficult games and respond to the situation.
“I have incredible respect and appreciation for the players and if I were to rate their performance out of 10, I would give them a 50%.” — TimesLIVE
Mokwena gushes over Chiefs-Pirates double
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
